Lakhimpur Kheri, November 22: A seven-year-old boy was critically injured in a leopard attack at Isanagar near Dhaurahra range of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, forest officials said. The boy, Anil Kumar, was on his way home with his parents and locals from their farm when the big cat, hiding in the crops, pounced on him and tried to drag him away. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Attacks Brothers, Beaten to Death by Villagers in Bijnor.

Alert locals came to his rescue. The minor, who sustained head injuries, was rushed to a nearby community health centre and a doctor there referred him to a higher medical facility in Lakhimpur city. Leopard Attack in Nashik Video: Big Cat Pounces on Pedestrian in Gulmohar Colony, Terrifying CCTV Footage Goes Viral.

A forest team also rushed to the spot. Forest Ranger N.K. Chaturvedi said, "The child is battling for his life in hospital. A team is trying to monitor the leopard's movement near the village."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2023 08:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).