Junagadh, July 8: A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after a lion attacked him in Gir sanctuary in this Gujarat district. Vikram Chavda, the victim, was escorting livestock towards a water source in Bagoya village, which is a part of the Rajapra forest round in Visavadar taluka, when he was assailed by the lion. The incident took place on Friday and the boy is still recovering from the serious injuries.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Gir (West), Prashant Tomar, explained that Vikram and other cattle herders inadvertently disturbed a lion and a lioness during their mating act. Man Gets Mauled by Two Lions, Left Bloodied After Trying To Click Pictures Near the Cage, Disturbing Video Goes Viral (Graphic Warning).

This provoked the lion to attack the boy from behind. The lion fled when the other cattle herders raised an alarm. The commotion attracted forest personnel, who were prompt to arrive at the scene. Tiger Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Woman Seriously Injured After Big Cat Attack Near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Area in Umaria.

The injured teenager was immediately transported to the health centre in Visavadar for emergency treatment. The boy sustained injuries on his hip and back that required eight stitches. After preliminary treatment, Chavda has been referred to the Junagadh civic hospital for further medical attention.

