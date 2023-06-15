One needs to take extra care when encountering wild animals. In a video doing the internet rounds, a man is seen being mauled by two lions who are in a cage. People are seen trying to rescue the man whose legs are held by the lions. The lions got hold of the man when he was trying to click their pictures. Blood is seen flowing all around because of the deadly attack by the lions. "Why and how did he get up there to begin with... [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Buffalo Throws Lion in Air After Pride of Lions Troubles It, Video of Thrilling Encounter Surfaces Online.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Guy gets mauled by 2 lions after trying to get a good picture 📸 https://t.co/WSOl0u0NQs — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) June 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)