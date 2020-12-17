Mumbai, December 17: In a tragic incident, a Sikh priest shot himself at Singhu Border in Delhi on Wednesday. Sant Baba Ram Singh was a religious preacher. He reportedly shot himself in solidarity with protesting farmers against the recently enacted farm laws

AC local services on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan section begins from today. A local said," It's a good step and will be a relief for us in summer." Central Railway has decided to run 10 AC local services on the section from today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the centenary celebration of the Aligarh Muslim University on December 22. He will be the chief guest and attend the program virtually with Union Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the university said. The Vice-Chancellor of the University has appealed to all concerned to keep the Centenary Programme above politics".

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest developments that take place throughout the day.