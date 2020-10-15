Mumbai, October 15: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh is asymptomatic. The coronavirus pandemic has threatened to reverse global progress toward eliminating tuberculosis, warned the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday.

Schools in Uttarakhand will re-open for students of classes 10 and 12 from November 1. Moments after the Maharashtra government allowed metro train operations in the state, the Mumbai Metro said it will resume passenger services from October 19.

France on Wednesday announced to re-impose state of health emergency in the country to control the second wave of COVID-19 cases. The announcement was made shortly before President Emmanuel Macron's address to announce new coronavirus measures.

