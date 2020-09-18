India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases & 1,174 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated & 84,372 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases & 1,174 deaths in last 24 hours.
The total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated & 84,372 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/y16APBIA7h— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020
I refer with profound sorrow to the passing away of Ashok Gasti, who was a sitting member of this House from Karnataka. The country has lost an able parliamentarian: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.
I refer with profound sorrow to the passing away of Ashok Gasti, who was a sitting member of this House from Karnataka. The country has lost an able parliamentarian: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu
Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti passed away last night. pic.twitter.com/usFzQ1sT1N— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020
Kerala Govt issued revised instructions for quarantine norms for guest workers, specialized workers visiting Kerala from other states & SOP for registration in Covid-19 Jagratha portal to ensure proper quarantine.
Kerala Govt issued revised instructions for quarantine
norms for guest workers, specialized workers visiting Kerala from other states & SOP for registration in Covid-19 Jagratha portal to ensure proper quarantine.
Employees who reach Kerala will remain in quarantine for 14 days pic.twitter.com/wWct8BfE51— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020
Pfizer vaccine trial bets on early win against coronavirus, documents show.
Pfizer vaccine trial bets on early win against coronavirus, documents show https://t.co/rS95dUNmWC pic.twitter.com/iuyx158U0o— Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2020
Around 60% of the active cases are concentrated in only 5 most affected states. There are 13 states and UTs that even today have less than 5000 active Cases: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Around 60% of the active cases are concentrated in only 5 most affected states. There are 13 states and UTs that even today have less than 5000 active Cases: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Pnik8OOkpi— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open with a hamstring injury.
#BREAKING US Open champion Osaka withdraws from French Open with injury pic.twitter.com/29SNK0JIpE— AFP news agency (@AFP) September 18, 2020
Mumbai, September 18: Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, as the BJP ally on Thursday opposed the two farm bills that seek to liberalise the agriculture sector. She said, "Thousands of farmers are on the streets. I did not want to be part of the government that got the bills passed in the House without addressing the apprehensions of farmers, that is why I resigned."
Lok Sabha passed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred this as 'historic'. He mentioned that the passing of agricultural reforms Bill, the farmer will be liberated from middlemen and other obstacles.
Ashok Gasti, Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha who was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road on September 2, diagnosed with severe coronavirus pneumonia passed away at 10:31 pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Koshi rail mega-bridge today. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.