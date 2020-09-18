Mumbai, September 18: Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, as the BJP ally on Thursday opposed the two farm bills that seek to liberalise the agriculture sector. She said, "Thousands of farmers are on the streets. I did not want to be part of the government that got the bills passed in the House without addressing the apprehensions of farmers, that is why I resigned."

Lok Sabha passed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred this as 'historic'. He mentioned that the passing of agricultural reforms Bill, the farmer will be liberated from middlemen and other obstacles.

Ashok Gasti, Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha who was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road on September 2, diagnosed with severe coronavirus pneumonia passed away at 10:31 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Koshi rail mega-bridge today. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.