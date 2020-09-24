An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit 281 km North of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir at 08:19 am today: National Center for Seismology.
Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa offered prayers at Lord Balaji in Tirumala, Chittoor. pic.twitter.com/kVObyVq6qK— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020
India yesterday carried out successful testfiring of the Prithvi short-range ballistic missile, developed by DRDO from the Interim Test Range, Balasore off the coast of Odisha. The missile achieved itS all mission objective as decided by Strategic Forces Command.
New recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for 5 consecutive days: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3oFTM88Fep— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020
Mumbai, September 24: Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday it was entering the final Phase 3 stage of its Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial following positive results in earlier stages. The trial will seek to enroll up to 60,000 volunteers across more than 200 sites in the US and around the world, the company informed.
In a piece of tragic news on Wednesday, Suresh Angadi, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister of State for Railways, died. The parliamentarian breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital, where he was admitted earlier this month after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need to increase focus on "effective testing, tracing, treatment and surveillance" to bring the COVID-19 outbreak in the country under control. In his virtual review meeting with Chief Ministers of seven states with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country on Wednesday evening, he also spoke of the need for clear messaging to dispel rumours about testing.
