Rahul Gandhi on Budget: The main issue facing is unemployment. I didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs. I saw tactical stuff but no central idea. It describes govt well, lot of repetition,rambling-it is mindset of govt, all talk, but nothing happening. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: Maybe this was the longest #Budget speech in history but it had nothing, it was hollow. https://t.co/1j2Gf1mM5I pic.twitter.com/lPpap3PaTJ— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has concluded presentation of Union Budget 2020-21. Apple says it is closing its China stores until February 9 due to virus. Income Tax Act to be amended to allow faceless appeals against tax orders on lines of faceless assessment: FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Sensex at 40,140.62, down by 582.87 points. FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Around 70 of more than 100 income tax deductions and exemptions have been removed, in order to simplify tax system and lower tax rates. FM Nirmala Sitharaman: We estimate a fiscal deficit of 3.8% in RE 2019-20 and 3.5% for BE 2020-21. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Government is fully committed to supporting new UTs of J&K and Ladakh; Allocation of Rs 30,757 crores for 2020-21 for Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 5,958 crores for Ladakh. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Government is fully committed to supporting new UTs of J&K and Ladakh; Allocation of Rs 30,757 crores for 2020-21 for Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 5,958 crores for Ladakh pic.twitter.com/5FPENH1XIO— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020 Australia to refuse entry to non-citizens arriving from China, reports AFP News Agency quoting Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison. FM Nirmala Sitharaman: My Budget 2020 is woven around three themes- aspirational India to boost the standard of living; economic development for all; and building a humane and compassionate society.

New Delhi, February 1: Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2020 on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at Ministry of Finance in the national capital. Sitharaman will present her second Budget today, February 1, 2020. MoS Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday offered prayers at his residence, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament today. Stay tuned here for the live breaking news and updates from India and across the world.

Air India special flight carrying 324 Indian nationals that took off from Wuhan (China) landed in Delhi on Saturday. In China, as many as 11,791 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been registered. The death toll due to the deadly virus reached 259 on Saturday, citing Chinese health authorities informed.

The Government of India (GOI) on Saturday said that export of all varieties of personal protection equipment including clothing & masks used to protect wearer from airborne particles &/or any other respiratory masks or any other personal protective clothing coveralls (class 2/3/4) & N95 masks is prohibited till further orders.