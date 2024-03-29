New Delhi, March 29: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a key conspirator following massive raids across multiple locations in three states in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Muzammil Shareef was arrested and placed in custody as a co-conspirator after NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, 5 in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh. NIA investigations have revealed that Muzammil Shareef had extended logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case. According to the central agency, various digital devices and cash were seized during the searches.

The majority of the candidates who were elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under the unbroken Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena were renominated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday when he announced the initial list of eight candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. To join Shiv Sena, Raju Parve resigned from the Congress and handed up his Umred MLA seat. He is running for the Ramtek (SC) seat, which will be decided in Phase 1. Re-nominated from Mumbai South-Central, Rahul Shewale will face off against Thackeray's close aide and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Anil Desai.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 has been extended by the Centre for an additional six months to eight districts and twenty-one police stations in five more districts of Nagaland. If not revoked before then, the directive will be in force from April 1 through September 30 of this year. In September of last year, the AFSPA was earlier extended in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh by the federal government. The Home Ministry issued a notice announcing the extension of the AFSPA for a further six months in the districts of Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren in Nagaland. This is the most recent update on the situation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Enforcement Directorate (ED) detention was extended by the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday till April 1. After being detained till Monday, the Delhi Chief Minister will be brought before the court panel to continue the case's procedures. The Delhi court issued this order to extend the detention in the money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy—which has been under investigation by the ED for the past two years. In this instance, Kejriwal is the fourth leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to be taken into custody.

Days after he reportedly attempted suicide, Erode MP A Ganeshamurthi, a close friend of MDMK leader Vaiko, passed suddenly on Thursday at a private hospital in Coimbatore. Ganeshamurthi was 76 years old and a three-time MP previously elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998 and 2009. After consuming pesticide on March 24, the MP—who was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Erode constituency in 2019 under the DMK's Rising Sun symbol—was taken to the hospital, where his condition was severe. Ganeshamurthi had a heart attack early on Thursday and passed away at 5:05 am, according to the hospital. He had admitted to his kid that his "illness" was caused by combining pesticide and water before being taken to the hospital.

