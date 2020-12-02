Mumbai, January 2: The meeting between the Centre and Farm unions at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan ended on Tuesday without any conclusion. The next round of the meeting will take place on December 3. Narendra Tomar appealed to farmers to suspend the protests and come for the talks. However, farmers are firm on their demands and they want the government to roll back the farm laws.

On Tuesday, the 82-year-old Bilkis Dadi, the icon of Shaheen Bagh protest, was detained by Delhi police on Tuesday as she reached the Singhu Border in the national capital to join the ongoing farmers' protest.

In a tragic incident in Karnataka, two fishermen drowned after a fishing boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off Mangaluru coast on Tuesday. Four fishermen are still missing, and 16 have been rescued.

