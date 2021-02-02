Mumbai, February 2: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget today at a time when the country's economy is trying to recover from the impact of COVID-19. From making an increase of 137 percent in health spends to allocating additional funds of Rs 35,000 crores for COVID-19 Vaccines, the Budget gave priority to health amid the coronavirus crisis.

Voluntary vehicle scrapping policy was announced. Vehicles to undergo fitness tests after 20 years for PVs, 15 years for CVs. FM also announced some relief for senior citizens above the age of 75 years. No, IT Filing for senior citizen having only the pension.

The Finance Minister read out the Budget for the financial year 2021-22 through a tab, making it the first digital budget on the Indian government. Traditionally, the budget was made in a form of 'Bahi Khata', written or typed on papers.

