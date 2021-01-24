New Delhi, January 24: The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood in the 'very poor' category on Sunday, the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) informed. Also, moderate fog was reported in parts of the national capital today. The IMD has predicted dense fog and minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius expected in the coming week. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

In Mumbai, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting a raid in Juhu area, in connection with Chinku Pathan's drug cartel. In Kerala, five people were arrested for allegedly killing a leopard and consuming its meat in Idukki district. In Uttarakhand, the ex-gratia granted to next of kin of personnel of Army and paramilitary forces who lose their lives on line of duty will be increased to Rs 15 lakhs from Rs 10 lakhs, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, medium level (yellow alert) avalanche warning has been issued for upper reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kargil districts.