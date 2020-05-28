Locust Invasion in India: Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Use Drones to Spray Chemicals And Fight Tiddi Dal Attack

Locusts swarm | (Photo Credits: AFP) Representational image

Madhya Pradesh, May 28: Swarms of locusts have affected around 50 districts in the country and in the latest drones are being used in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to spray insecticides to kill the tiddi dal. On Wednesday, Rajasthan used the first batch of tailor-made drones given by the Union Ministry of Agriculture. The operations started in Samod village in Chomu.

The drones have been designed to spray 10 litres of chemicals along with creating a sound that could scare the locust. According to a Times of India report, the spray tank attached to the drone gets exhausted within 10 minutes of its flight. After which, it is refilled by a handler with the help of a tracker. It is a cost-effective way for the Locust Warning Organisation and the state agriculture department. Locust Attack: What Happens When This Pest Invades Farms? Know All About The Worst-Ever 'Tiddi Dal' Attack as Fear Grips Farmers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Other Indian States.

According to other reports, swarms of locust from Dausa in Rajasthan reached Agra in Uttar Pradesh. In fact, UP is getting locust swarms from two directions: in the east from Rajasthan and in the south from Madhya Pradesh. On Wednesday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed 14 district administrations to remain alert to swarms of locusts and asked people to bang thalis and drums to ward off insects. Locust Attack in India: Where 'Tiddi Dal' Came From And Where All It Has Spread? 10 Updates.

Locust creating havoc in several states:

The Ministry in a statement on Wednesday said about 21 districts in Rajasthan, 18 districts in Madhya Pradesh, 2 districts in Gujarat and 1 district in Punjab have undertaken locust control measures till now. Rajasthan has been invaded by locust since mid-April when they came from Baluchistan in Pakistan.

In addition to this, the Indian government has placed an order for buying 60 spraying machines from UK-based company Micron, and two firms have been finalised for the supply of drones for aerial spraying of insecticides in order to take control of tall trees and all the other areas which are inaccessible.

(With additional inputs from PTI)