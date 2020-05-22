Locust Swarms Have Invaded Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana & MP; States Adopting Various Measures to Combat Invasion, Says Environment Ministry

Locusts swarm attacking vegetation | (Photo Credits: AFP) Representational image

New Delhi, May 22: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Friday said that the locust swarms from Pakistan have entered India earlier than their normal time of June and July this year. The locusts have invaded Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to standing cotton crops and vegetables. Rajasthan is the most affected state in the invasion

The Tiddi Dal attacks have been witnessed in several districts of Rajasthan, including Pushkar, Ajmer, Bundi, Sikar, Pratapgarh and Chittorgarh districts. The first locust attack this year was reported in Rajasthan's Ganganagar area. The Ministry of Environment official further informed that states are adopting various means to control the swarm of locusts. Locust Swarms Invade 16 of 33 Districts in Rajasthan Leaving Farmers Worried, More Areas Likely to Be Affected.

— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

On Thursday, the Agriculture Defense Officer, Agra issued an alert for farmers in connection with swarms of locusts reaching the neighbouring Dausa district in Rajasthan. The farmers were told to remain cautious as the swarms of insects reached the bordering areas. However, it was also mentioned, there is no immediate need to be afraid of the locust attack.