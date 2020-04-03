Lok Nayak Hospital & GB Pant Hospital in Delhi to Close Their OPD Services From Saturday Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, April 3: As the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the national capital, Lok Nayak Hospital and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital (GB Pant Hospital) will close their OPD service. The medical emergency services at both these hospitals will, however, continue to operate. According to an ANI tweet, the order will come into effect from Saturday, April 4.

A few days back, the Delhi government along with Health & Family Welfare Department announced that the doctors working in Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital with coronavirus patients will be provided accommodation at Hotel Lalit and the payment for which will be done by the government. They further said that the District Magistrate would make over 100 rooms available at the hotel for the doctors. Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 2,301, Death Toll at 56; 156 Recovered.

Delhi: Lok Nayak Hospital and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital (GB Pant Hospital) close their OPD service. Medical emergency services at both the hospitals to continue. The order will come into effect from tomorrow - 4ht April, 2020. #Coronarvirus — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

According to the Health Ministry numbers shared on Friday, COVID-19 positive cases have increased to 2,301 in India. These numbers also include 156 cured and discharged, 56 deaths and 1 migrated, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.