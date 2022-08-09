New Delhi, August 9: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday hosted outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence.

Both Birla and Dhankhar shared pictures of the meeting where their family members were also present. Naidu's term ends on August 10 and Dhankhar will take oath the next day. Jagdeep Dhankhar Elected India’s New Vice President, Defeats Opposition Candidate Margaret Alva by 346 Votes.

See Pics:

Vice President-elect Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar with Vice President of India @VPSecretariat Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji @MVenkaiahNaidu and Hon'ble Speaker @LokSabhaSectt Shri Om Birla ji @ombirlakota at Hon’ble Speaker residence in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/CPxHHduAj1 — Jagdeep Dhankhar Vice-President Elect of India (@jdhankhar1) August 9, 2022

The vice president is also the chairperson of Rajya Sabha. When Dhankhar assumes charge, presiding officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be from Rajasthan. Birla represents Kota in Lok Sabha.