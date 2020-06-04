Low Pressure Area Likely to Form Over Bay of Bengal Around June 8, Odisha May Witness Rainfall

Cyclones In India | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, June 4: Barely 24 hours after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall in Maharashtra's Raigad district, another low pressure is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal. According to a latest weather update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure area is likely to develop over eastern parts of westcentral Bay of Bengal around June 8. The weather agency further added that due to the low pressure area, Odisha is likely to witness heavy rainfall from June 10. What is the Difference Between Cyclone, Hurricane And Typhoon?

If this low pressure over the Bay of Bengal intensifies into a depression and further into a deep depression, it will lead to a formation of a cyclonic storm. The next cyclone after Nisarga is named as 'Gati', meaning speed or pace. The name 'Gati' has been given by India and is the second name in the new list of which comprises of 169 cyclones names from 13 member countries. Here's Your Glossary For Jargons Related to Cyclonic Storm.

In May, Odisha was severely affected by Cyclone Amphan. Over 44 lakh people in four districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur were affected due to the heavy downpour and gusty winds triggered by Cyclone Amphan. The state government claimed that no lives were in the natural calamity. On May 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the state and had conducted an aerial survey of some of the cyclone-affected areas. The Centre had given Rs 500 crore to the state government of Odisha as advance assistance for restoration works.

The Nisarga cyclone, which made a thumping landfall at Shriwardhan-Dive Agar in Raigad district on June 3, has now weakened into a depression and will further weaken into a well marked low pressure area on the evening of June 4. Reports inform that Nisarga killed four people 4 lives- 2 each in Raigad and Pune before it fizzled out. Meanwhile, southwest Monsoon has further advanced into parts of the southern states including Kerala and Karnataka.