Cyclone Nisarga: What is the Difference Between Cyclone, Hurricane And Typhoon?

Cyclone (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 3: Severe cyclonic storm Nisarga made landfall on the Maharashtra coast at 1 pm amid the heavy showers. This is the second cyclonic storm to strike India in two weeks after Cyclone Amphan created havoc in Odisha and West Bengal. Maharastra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have been put on high alert as they fall on the path of the cyclonic storm. Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Path of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug on June 3.

Storms are powerful and can result in severe damage. To be called as a cyclone, hurricane or typhoon, a storm must attain a speed of at least 119 kmph. Storms occurring in different oceans have different characteristics and they go by a different name. Cyclone Nisarga Landfall Videos: NDRF Shares Footage of Storm Hitting Alibaug Coast in Maharashtra's Raigad.

What's the Difference Between Hurricanes, Cyclones and Typhoons?

Well, hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons are types of a tropical storm, but their names are depending on the geographical region where they appear. If a tropical storm occurs in the Atlantic and northeast Pacific it is called a hurricane. In the northwest Pacific, they are called typhoons. Similarly, people in the southwestern Pacific and Southeast Indian Ocean, call these storms cyclones.

In the Atlantic, hurricane season is from June 1 to November 30. Typhoons occur between June and December. The season in which cyclone can occur stretches from April to December.