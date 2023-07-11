Lucknow, July 11: In a shocking incident, an assistant engineer of PWD (national highway) suffered partial hearing loss after being slapped by a man whom he had asked to leave the flyover construction site as steel girders were being installed.

The incident took place in Indiranagar on Saturday evening and the was captured in CCTV camera. The video was circulated on social media to identify the accused. The assistant engineer, Vikas Srivastava, is the nodal officer of the 2. 6km long four-lane flyover which is being constructed on NH-24 A connecting Sector 19 in Indiranagar to Adarsh Nagar via Khurram Nagar.

In his complaint to the public works department, Srivastava said, “I was supervising the installation of a 50-metre-long steel girder, weighing 25 tonnes at the roundabout, when some people tried to enter the construction area to shoot videos, despite barricading and caution tapes.”

A man tried to enter the construction area and when he prevented the intruder, he took out his phone and asked someone to come to the spot. “As we had to open the road for traffic at 8 p.m, I got busy with the installation work. While I was heading towards my car after completing the work, the man and three of his associates reached there and slapped me. Since the guards were there, they fled the scene while hurling abuse at me,” Srivastava said.

"My medical report has confirmed that the assault has caused perforation in my right ear drum," he said. Srivastava has also submitted a copy of his complaint to Ghazipur police for lodging of an FIR.

Chief engineer, PWD (NH), Pervez Khan said, “Legal help will be provided to Srivastava. He is one of our best engineers. The department has to execute work within deadline.”

