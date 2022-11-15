Mumbai, November 15: The Punjab police recently booked a man for allegedly stalking and harassing a 42-year-old woman in Ludhiana. Police officials said that the accused identified as Happy Verma (42) also created a fake account of the woman on Instagram. Surprisingly, the man also posted pictures of the woman without her permission.

According to a reports in the Hindustan Times, the accused is a resident of Sukhdev Nagar, Bhamian Road in Jamalpur. In her complaint, the woman said that the accused used to stalk her. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 10 Student Ends Life After Being Scolded by Teacher for Copying in Class Test; Suicide Note Says 'Mom, I Am Sorry'.

She also stated that Verma created a fake account on Instagram using her name. The woman alleged that the accused posted her pictures without her permission. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police filed an FIR against the accused.

Vikramjit Singh, station house officer of Jamalpur police station said that the accused has been booked under various sections of IPC and the IT Act. The police have also launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

In a separate incident that took place last month in Gurugram, a man was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing his former manager after he was sacked from the job. The incident came to light after the woman filed a complaint of being stalked, harassed and being threatened by the man.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2022 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).