Amritsar, September 4: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man allegedly strangled a woman with her own dupatta for refusing his marriage proposal on Friday night. The accused has been arrested by the police, reported The Indian Express.

As per the reports, the woman, identified as Ravinder alias Ruby (26), was an owner of a beauty parlour in Jodhan area. Reportedly, Ravinder was a divorcee and has a four-year-old daughter. The victim's family alleged that Ravinder met the accused around four months ago but when he started forcing her to marry, she started avoiding him. A week ago, the accused had gone to the house of the victim and created a scene. Uttarakhand Shocker: Jilted Lover Kills Girl, Her Mother For Rejecting His Advances, Later Surrenders Before Police.

The accused has been identified as Sukhdeep Singh, aged 26, a resident of Nangal Kalan village. Singh works as an assistant to a medical practitioner in the neighbourhood.

As per the reports, the incident unfolded when the woman was at her parlour with one of her employees on Friday, the accused barged in late at night. He forced the employee to leave and indulged in a spat with the woman. He was forcing the woman to marry him but she turned down his proposal. The accused injured the woman with a pair of scissors and later strangled her to death with her dupatta. The accused locked the parlour and fled.

The parlour employee informed the woman's parents who the contacted cops. Following this, cops registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and started the search. Hours after the incident, the police nabbed the accused near Narangwal when he was trying to escape.

