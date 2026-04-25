PSSSB ADA Recruitment 2026: Apply Online at sssb.punjab.gov.in for 170 Assistant District Attorney Posts

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The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has launched a fresh recruitment drive to fill 170 vacancies for the post of Assistant District Attorney (ADA). Released under Advertisement Number 09/2026, the notification targets law graduates to serve within the Department of Home Affairs and Justice. The application window is scheduled to open later this month, offering a significant opportunity for legal professionals seeking government careers across the state of Punjab.

Key Dates and Application Timeline for PSSSB ADA Recruitment 2026

The formal notification was made public on April 23, 2026. Prospective candidates should note the following schedule for the recruitment process:

Notification Release: April 23

April 23 Online Registration Starts: April 30

April 30 Last Date for Application: To be announced

To be announced Examination Date: To be announced. BPCL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 250 Junior Executive Posts, Check Eligibility.

Eligibility and Educational Standards

To qualify for the ADA role, applicants must meet specific academic and linguistic criteria. Candidates are required to hold a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from a recognised university. Furthermore, in accordance with state employment norms, proficiency in the Punjabi language is a mandatory prerequisite for eligibility. The age limit for applicants is set between 21 and 37 years, though age relaxations will be applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per Punjab government regulations.

Selection Process and Fee Structure

The selection procedure will be conducted in two primary stages:

Written Objective Test: An OMR-based or computer-based competitive exam.

An OMR-based or computer-based competitive exam. Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates from the written test will be called to verify their credentials and eligibility.

Application Fees by Category:

General Category: INR 1,000

INR 1,000 SC/ST/EWS: INR 250

INR 250 Handicapped (PWD): INR 500

INR 500 Ex-Servicemen & Dependent: INR 200. CRPF Recruitment 2026: Online Application for 9,195 Constable Posts Starts Today, Apply at crpf.gov.in.

Submission Guidelines for PSSSB ADA Recruitment 2026

Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications exclusively through the official PSSSB portal at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The board has clarified that offline applications will not be accepted. Applicants are encouraged to review the complete advertisement on the website to ensure they fulfil all departmental requirements before the registration link goes live on April 30.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).