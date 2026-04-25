New Delhi, April 25: A day after former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal, along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she cited AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal's "corruption, hooliganism and lies" as the reason. Maliwal also clarified that she has not joined the BJP under any compulsion. During an interaction with IANS, she rekindled her time with the AAP.

Maliwal said: "I have been working with Arvind Kejriwal since 2006. I left my home, gave up my job, and stayed in jhuggi areas for seven years, supporting him in every movement." Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal Among AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Switching Sides to BJP, Claims Raghav Chadha (Watch Videos).

Swati Maliwal Slams Arvind Kejriwal as ‘Corrupt and Liar

#WATCH | Delhi | On Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal says, "If anyone is a traitor, it’s Arvind Kejriwal. When he started his movement, he wore torn pants, used a two-rupee pen, and drove around in a completely dilapidated car. We were all inspired, thinking that… pic.twitter.com/xYhJ9NabP7 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi | On joining BJP, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal says, "...I joined the BJP not under any compulsion, but because I believe in the leadership of PM Modi. I urge all those who want to do constructive politics to join the BJP" "I have left the AAP and joined the BJP.… pic.twitter.com/3SB4V441kl — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2026

VIDEO | Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) says, “AAP is looting Punjab. They don’t see any capable person in Punjab, no Punjabi who can hold big positions. The goon who assaulted me, Arvind Kejriwal not only gave him Z+ security, but also made him the Chief… pic.twitter.com/pReeVgBByO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2026

However, reiterating her allegations from 2024, she added, "Arvind Kejriwal got me brutally beaten by his aides at his residence. When I tried to file an FIR, I was threatened and intimidated. Even over the past two years, several attempts were made to force me to withdraw the FIR." She also accused Kejriwal of being an "anti-woman person". Remaining AAP MPs in Rajya Sabha: Who Stays After Raghav Chadha Joins BJP With 6 Others?.

Maliwal asserted that she had tried to improve the party for the past two years, however, she said that change is not possible with "so much of money game". "I tried to raise issues in the past two years but no body listened to me," she claimed.

Referring to previous instances of several leaders quitting the AAP, Maliwal said, "Every good person has left Arvind Kejriwal at some point or the other. When one realises that he (Kejriwal) is corrupt and a liar, he or she leaves him."

"There are thousands of volunteers whose names we might not know, they also have left the AAP. Arvind Kejriwal had shown a dream to all of us but later he himself became corrupt," she added.

Blaming Kejriwal for focusing to lead a luxurious life, she said: "Simplicity was one of our very important aspects when we started, that has been completely lost by Arvind Kejriwal."

Maliwal alleged that after losing the Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP Chief is now running the Punjab government "via remote control". "He (Kejriwal) has imposed all the rejected MLAs from Delhi on Punjab. Didn't he find any Punjabi to appoint to any of the commissions? And Bibhav Kumar, who hit me and had behaved so rudely, Arvind Kejriwal has given that man Z+ security in Punjab. He has appointed that person as the Chief Advisor to (Punjab Chief Minister) Bhagwant Mann," she alleged.

Moreover, she added, "He (Kejriwal) has made the AAP government in Punjab as a personal ATM. Due to him, today Punjab has drowned into corruption." The MP further blamed the AAP for illegal sand mining and drug mafia "taking over" Punjab. She accused the AAP of using Punjab in order to lead a lavish lifestyle. "Punjab will never forgive them," she asserted.

Sharpening the attack on her former party, Maliwal alleged that for the last two years, despite being the only woman AAP MP, she was not allowed to speak in the Parliament out of the party's allotted time.

"Only when the new Rajya Sabha Chairman (V.P. Radhakrishnan) started allotting me time from his quota, I could speak something. Recently I spoke on POCSO issues for 10 minutes," she mentioned. The MP also claimed that other leaders within AAP are also "disappointed" and the entire party will "collapse very soon".

Meanwhile, she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "One one hand there is Arvind Kejriwal's hooliganism and corruption and on the other hand there is a decisive leadership in the country which is of PM Modi," Maliwal said. "I want to work under the guidance of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I am not joining the BJP under any compulsion," she clarified.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).