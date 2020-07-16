Neemuch, July 16: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy stole Rs 10 lakh from a bank in Jawad area of Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. The incident took place during peak hours at around 11 am on Wednesday. The boy walked out of the bank with Rs 10 lakh in only 20 seconds without being noticed by anybody. Delhi Bank Robbery: Rs 1.5 Lakh Looted from Oriental Bank Of Commerce in Tilak Nagar, Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the child dressed in rags entered the cooperative bank at 11 am and walked into a cashier's cubicle without being noticed by customers standing in a queue. After entering the cashier's cubicle, the boy swiftly dropped two bundles of Rs 500 notes into a bag and walked out immediately. The theft took place in 30 seconds. Bank Robbery in Delhi Caught on Camera: Armed Men Kill Cashier of Corporation Bank Branch in Dwarka, Flee With Over Rs 2 Lakh.

As per the report, It was when the boy started running after reaching the exit that the alarm was raised. A bank also ran after him. Police have started investigating the case. Cops, while scanning the CCTV footage of the bank, found out that a man in 20s was directing the boy from inside the bank for 30 minutes.

In the CCTV footage, it was found out that as soon as the cashier went to another cabin, the man present inside the bank signalled the minor to enter the cashier's cubicle. Meanwhile, the man who was giving directions to the boy, also managed to escape.

"The minor was short, so people standing in front of the cash counter couldn't see him stealing the money," reported the TOI quoting Neemuch SP Manoj Rai. Police also detained several suspects. Cops also questioned some people who have roadside stalls in the area.