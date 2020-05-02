Madhya Pradesh: 18 People Found Travelling Inside Tank of Concrete Mixer Truck to Reach Lucknow From Maharashtra; Watch Video

18 people found travelling in the mixer tank in Indore (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, May 2: Thousands of migrant workers, who have been stuck in parts of India since the lockdown was enforced, have been facing great difficulty to return to their native land. Scores of labourers were seen walking on streets with their families amid the ongoing lockdown, wanting to return home at the earliest. In a latest such case reported from Madhya Pradesh, as many as 18 people were found travelling inside a tank of a concrete mixer truck. As per a 0.41 second video released by ANI, several men are seen coming out from the hole in the mixer truck when the vehicle was intercepted by Police in Indore.

According to a tweet by ANI, Madhya Pradesh. DSP Umakant Chaudhary said these men were travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow. Chaudhary said that the truck has been sent to a police station and an FIR has been registered into the matter. Migrant Workers Stopped by Police at Madhya Pradesh Border After They Attempt to Enter From Maharashtra.

Take a Look at the Video:

#WATCH 18 people found travelling in the mixer tank of a concrete mixer truck by police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. DSP Umakant Chaudhary says, "They were travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow. The truck has been sent to a police station & an FIR has been registered". pic.twitter.com/SfsvS0EOCW — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

On Friday, the Indian Railways said it has decided to run 'Shramik Special' trains from May 1 to move the stranded labourers, pilgrims, tourists and student. The decision comes following demands of the state governments to run special trains to help the stranded migrant workers. On Friday, railways planned six Shramik Specials between Lingampalli to Hatia, Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Nasik to Lucknow, Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia. MHA Allows Interstate Travel For Migrant Workers, Students & Tourists Stranded Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

All rail services including passenger, mail and express trains were suspended after a nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Only freight and Special parcel trains have been allowed to ensure supply of essential items.