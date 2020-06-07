Madhya Pradesh: 80-Year-Old Man Tied to Bed With Rope at Shajapur Hospital Over Non-Payment of Bills, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Strict Action Against Culprits

80-Year-Old Man Tied to Bed With Rope at Shajapur Hospital (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, June 7: In a horrific incident, an 80-year-old man was allegedly tied to a bed with a rope at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh after his family was unable to pay the hospital bills. According to a tweet by ANI, the cruel incident took place in Shajapur district of the state on June 6. Reports claim that the man was tied to the hospital bed over non-payment of hospital bill. As the incident came to light, the District collector sent a team to the hospital to investigate the matter. The official said that police probe is underway. “The report is awaited. Action will be taken accordingly,” the official added.

Reports inform that the man was brought to Shajapur District Hospital due to stomach relaed issues earlier in the week. The patient was tied to the hospital bed when the family members were unable to pay the hospital bill. In the wake of the tragic incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday took note of the incident and said strict action will be taken against the culprits. Taking to Twitter, Chouhan said it has come to his notice that a senior citizen in a hospital in Shajapur has been treated with cruelty. MP's Indore, Khandwa Witness Identical Cases of 'Medical Apathy'; Patients Allegedly Denied Ambulance, Die in Hospital After Being Rushed on Scooter.

Madhya Pradesh: An 80-yr-old man found tied to bed with rope at a hospital in Shajapur allegedly over non-payment of hospital bill. Dist Collector says,‘We’ve sent a team to hospital to investigate matter. Police probe on. Report awaited. Action will be taken accordingly.'(06.06) pic.twitter.com/fWaY4nIi5z — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

शाजापुर के एक अस्पताल में वरिष्ठ नागरिक के साथ क्रूरतम व्यवहार का मामला संज्ञान में आया है। दोषियों को बख्शा नहीं जायेगा, सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जायेगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 6, 2020

Meanwhile, former Chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath tweeted a video showing the elderly man tied to the hospital bed. In his tweet, Nath said the patient's daughter had alleged that her father had been held hostage by tying him up because they failed to pay the bills.

प्रदेश के शाजापुर में एक अस्पताल में एक बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति से ऐसा अमानवीय , बर्बर व्यवहार। बेटी का आरोप अस्पताल का बिल नहीं चुकाने पर पिता के हाथ-पैर रस्सियों से बांध बंधक बनाया। 1/2 pic.twitter.com/c46gXjUgfg — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) June 6, 2020

According to reports, the daughter of the man asked for her father to be discharged on Friday after she had no more money to pay, but the hospital authorities asked her to pay dues before taking her father back home. When she expressed inability to pay the bills, the hospital staff allegedly took the elderly man back and tied him to the hospital bed.