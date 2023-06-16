A woman reportedly poured Hot oil onto her husband's private parts after he caught her conversing with another man over a mobile phone in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Upon discovering his wife's affair, the husband tried to stop her. This led to a heated argument between them, which led the wife seeking revenge by boiling oil and throwing it onto her husband's genitals while he slept at midnight. The woman is on the run, and the victim, identified as Sunil Dhakad (32), was hospitalised. An FIR was registered against the woman. Patna Shocker! Woman Stabs Husband's Private Parts Two Days After Marriage in a Fit of Rage, Arrested.

Wife Pours Boiling Oil on Husband's Private Parts

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)