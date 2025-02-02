Bhopal, February 2: The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has approved a proposal to set up a white tiger breeding centre in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said. The project at Govindgarh reflects the MP government's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for environmental protection and sustainable development, Shukla said on Saturday. Tigress Meera Gives Birth to Three Cubs in Gwalior's Gandhi Zoo, Madhya Pradesh; Watch Adorable Video of Tiger Cubs Along With Their Mother.

The government is trying to make MP an ideal state for wildlife conservation and the CZA clearance for the proposed white tiger breeding centre in Rewa district is an important achievement in this direction, he said. The facility will ensure the safety of white tigers and an increase in their numbers, the deputy CM said. Madhya Pradesh leads the country in terms of the number of tigers and this initiative will further strengthen the state's reputation, he added.