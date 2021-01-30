Bhopal, January 30: The cold conditions prevailing in Madhya Pradesh, especially in the eastern part of the state, are expected to continue for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. As many as 32 stations of the IMD across the state recorded minimum temperatures ranging from 2 degrees Celsius to 9 degrees Celsius in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, senior meteorologist P K Saha said here.

The lowest minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at the famous hill station of Pachmarhi in Hoshangabad district, he said. The lowest minimum temperature in the plains of two degrees Celsius was registered at Naugaun in Chhattarpur district, Saha added. Winter 2020: Cold Wave Conditions Over Central India Likely to Abate From December 21, to Continue Over UP, Bihar and Odisha.

As per the IMD's forecast, a severe cold wave is expected to hit Jabalpur, Seoni and Umaria districts by Sunday morning. Low temperatures are also expected to prevail in Bhopal, Sagar, Gwalior and Chambal divisions and 14 other districts.

Chhattarpur and Tikamgarh districts are likely to experience a "severely cold day". A day is described as cold when the minimum temperature plummets to 10 degrees Celsius or below.

At least 12 districts witnessed a cold day, while the famous tourist attraction of Khajuraho witnessed a severe cold day on Friday, Saha said. Jabalpur and Seoni experienced a "severe cold wave", while 17 other districts reeled under a cold wave in the last 24 hours, ending 8.30 am on Saturday.