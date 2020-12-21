New Delhi, December 21: The current spell of cold wave and severe cold wave conditions over parts of Central India are expected to abate from December 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The weather agency added saying that no cold wave conditions would prevail over the region during next 2 days except for some regions including East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal. "Current spell of Cold Wave/Severe Cold Wave conditions over Northwest & adjoining Central India likely to abate from December 21", the IMD said. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The IMD said the current spell of cold wave and severe cold wave conditions likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and interior Odisha during next 2 days. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that there will be a gradual rise in minimum and maximum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius over plains of Northwest and adjoining Central India during next 24 hours. Rajasthan Winters: Mount Abu Coldest at Minus 2 Degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the IMD said that cold wave conditions have been observed at isolated places over east Rajasthan, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & Odisha. As per IMD forecast, minimum temperatures increased by 1-2 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh & Rajasthan.

