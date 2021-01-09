Bhopal, January 9: The "Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020" has has been notified by the state Home Ministry in the gazette on Saturday. The law has now been imposed with immediate effect. The ordinance against "love-jihad" was notified a day after state governor Anandiben Patel gave her approval to regulate inter-faith marriages. UP Inter-Faith Marriage Ordinance Tool to Demonise Muslim Youth: Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Tells Supreme Court.

The ordinance prescribes a punishment of two to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs.50,000 to those who force women to convert their religion. "The governor, who is in Lucknow at present, has signed the drafts of all the ordinances which were approved by the state cabinet and sent to the governor for her consent and promulgation on December 29, 2020," reported Hindustan Times quoting an official in Raj Bhavan as saying. Supreme Court Gives Nod to Examine Validity of 'Love Jihad' Laws in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Next Hearing After 4 Weeks.

the Uttar Pradesh government had also passed a similar ordinance in November last year. Meanwhile, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Karnataka is also mulling to bring similar ordinance against "love-jihad". Karnataka Minority Welfare and Textiles Minister Shrimant Balasaheb Patil on Wednesday said that very shortly the 'Love Jihad Act' will be enacted in the state. The Love Jihad Act is the name given by the BJP to law to prevent 'forcible conversions' through marriage.

