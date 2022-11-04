Bhopal, November 4: The Indore unit of cyber-crime received a timely alert from Instagram which saved the life of a 17-year-old girl, who was apparently on verge of attempting suicide. The Indore unit shared the 'self-harm' alert from the social media platform with the cyber headquarters at Bhopal. The IP address was quickly traced to Satna and the local cops were alerted on Thursday.

Satna SP Ashutosh Gupta said that they located the girl and called her over, along with mother. The girl informed them that she only wanted to scare her boyfriend as he was not talking to her for five days. She was sent home after a session of counselling. The SP further said that this is the second time that they have received a 'suicide' alert from Instagram. The last time, the girl was traced to Chhattisgarh and they informed the local police and saved her. Video: Alert RPF Personnel Saves Man Who Falls While Trying To Board Running Train at Panvel Station

According to a report in TOI, the Satna girl had been posting pictures that seemingly showed her preparing to end her life - like a small cut on her wrist - and this was flagged on the social media network. Facebook Alert Saves Life of NEET Aspirant Who Consumed Poison in UP

ASP cyber cell said that users must keep in mind that someone, somewhere is keeping a watch. AI algorithms on Instagram don't allow any graphic images of self-harm, and any non-graphic, self-harm related content, such as scars, or search words and hashtags, trigger alerts that are routed to agencies that can intervene and help.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2022 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).