Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): A two-year-old boy tragically died after falling into a pan of hot oil during a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night at Sanskar Garden, located in the Nishatpura locality of the city. The child sustained over 50 percent burn injuries and was immediately admitted to a hospital. Despite the doctors' best efforts, the child succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, the police stated.

According to information, the child was playing at the incident site and in the meantime, he reached near the pan containing hot oil kept on the ground. Upon watching the child near the pan, his father ran to take him away but he fell into the pan. They immediately took him out and rushed to the hospital.

Nishatpura Police Station ACP Richa Jain told ANI, "The incident occurred at Sanskar Garden under the Nishatpura Police Station limits in the city. A child along with parents attended a wedding ceremony on Monday and while playing there, he fell into a pan filled with hot oil, sustaining severe burns over 50 per cent."

Following the incident, the child was rushed to a private hospital. However, despite all medical efforts, he could not be saved and passed away on Tuesday, the officer added.

The police have registered a case and initiated further investigation. However, the family has refused to conduct an autopsy or pursue any legal action, stating that the incident was accidental and no one was at fault, ACP Jain said.

The child was a resident of the Shiv Nagar locality, under the jurisdiction of the Chola Mandir area in Bhopal, she added. (ANI)

