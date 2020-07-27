Chhatarpur, July 27: At least eight people died in a road accident that took place near Chandranagar village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Monday. According to news agency ANI, three motorcycles and a car collided on the Panna road, leading to deaths of eight people. Some people were also injured in the accident. The deceased included three children, according to local media reports. Madhya Pradesh Accident: 8 Migrant Labourers Dead & 50 Injured After Their Truck Collided With Bus in Cantt PS Area in Guna.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled deaths of people in the Chhatarpur road mishap. "Recieved heartbreaking news of the untimely death of 8 people in a road accident in Chhatarpur. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and give their family members the strength to bear this immense sorrow," Chouhan tweeted.

"Some people were injured in the accident. Their proper treatment is being arranged. I wish them a speedy recovery," the Chief Minister added. Further details about the mishap were awaited.

