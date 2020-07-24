Chhindwara, July 24: A selfie could have turned fatal for two girls in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Thursday. According to reports, two girls were stuck in the middle of Pench river after they went to take a perfect selfie. They were later rescued by police. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Mumbai: Three College Students Stranded at Uttan Beach After Selfie Adventure.

According to reports, the girls sat on a stone in the middle of a river to take a picture. Suddenly, the water level rose and they found themselves trapped. Founding them in trouble, their friends informed the police and local administration. The officials acted swiftly and rescued the girls. Himachal Pradesh: Tractor Driver Rescues 20 Children Stuck in Strong River Current in Kangra; Watch Video.

Girls Trapped in Flooded River While Taking Selfies:

"A few girls came to this mountain river Pench, out of which 2 of them went inside to take a selfie. During that time because of rains, the river flow suddenly increased. They stood there for around 1 hour and showed courage. As soon as we were informed, we rescued them. Everyone is safe. They have been sent to a hospital as they were scared," a report quoted a police official as saying.

