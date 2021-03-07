Bhopal, March 7: A series of gas explosion have been reported at Triveni Ghat of Ujjain's Shipra river over the past few days which have caused fire and smoke in the water body. The water in the river bounces up for several feet when the eruption takes place, causing panic among the villagers living near the ghat. As per reports, the villagers ignored the incident for the first new times believing it to be natural phenomenon. Dynamite Explosion in Karnataka: Loud Noise and Vibrations Reported in Shivamogga, Several Workers Feared Dead.

Since the explosions didn't stop district collector Ashish Singh was informed about the recurring eruption in the Shipra river. Singh told reporters that it was too early to say anything. He added, "After investigation, we can find out why were explosions inside the river." However the local administration has banned moving around the Triveni Ghat and security has been deployed, as reported by News Track Live. Delhi Fire: 1 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Factory in Pratap Nagar, 28 Fire Tenders Working at Site To Douse Blaze.

The experts, reportedly, believe that such incidents can be caused by the petroleum and gas reserves inside the ground. When this gas comes out, there is a bang and a fire is seen. The geopolitical stir also cannot be ruled out. Members from Geological Survey of India and other geologists are yet to visit the spot of gas explosions.

