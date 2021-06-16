Surat, June 16: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by a police constable in Gujarat’s Surat after she was caught without a mask. The constable was booked in the matter. The woman alleged that the cop kidnapped her in his car from Palsana when she had gone to buy milk. The accused has been identified as Naresh Kapadiya. The rape survivor further alleged that the accused cop raped her several times over the next few months. Mumbai: Man Impersonating Police Officer Rapes Woman, Threatens to Implicate Her in Prostitution Ring.

The incident took place last year during the lockdown. The accused reportedly took the woman to Navsari road instead of a police station. The complaint also alleged that Kapadiya removed her and even beat her up. He allegedly clicked her pictures and blackmailed her. According to a report published in The Times of India, Kapadiya was posted in the Palsana police station when the incident took place. UP Woman Accuses Police Constable of Raping Her on Pretext of Marriage; FIR Registered Against Accused Cop.

However, after a video of him fighting with the complainant woman went viral in January this year, the accused was transferred to Umarpada police station. Meanwhile, Kapadiya’s wife filed a complaint in Bardoli police station against the rape survivor and her husband for hurling casteist slurs at the cop. The woman and her husband were booked under The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

