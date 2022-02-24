Bhopal,February 24: A 40-year-old widower murdered his teenaged daughter and raped her corpse in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Investigators say he strangled the 14-year-old girl when she resisted his sexual advances and threatened to inform relatives, and then engaged in necrophilia. The suspect has been arrested, Guna SP Rajiv Kumar Mishra said. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Father Rapes his 8-Year-Old Daughter in Indore, Arrested

According to police, the accused, who is disabled, had filed a missing person's complaint on Tuesday, claiming that his daughter wasn't at home when he returned on Tuesday. During investigation, one of the villagers tipped off police that she was last seen with her father on Tuesday afternoon, the SP said.

According to a report in Times of India, He was brought to the police station and questioned. After several rounds of interrogation, he broke down and admitted to the crime.

According to police, he said that he took his daughter to Damdoli forest around 12pm with the intention of raping her. Sensing this, she resisted and warned him but he killed her and then raped her corpse, said police. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gets Hubby Arrested for Covering up Daughter's Rape in Dhar

A police team immediately set off for the forest and found the girl's body where her father said it would be. Forensic samples were collected from the spot, police said, adding the man has been booked for rape and murder. Villagers told police that his wife died a few years ago.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2022 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).