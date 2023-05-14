Ujjain, May 14: In a shocking incident, a man killed his 40-year-old wife over an illicit relationship and hid the body inside a bed box for over 24 hours before it was discovered in Ujjain district on Friday. The accused, Vijay Parmar, was arrested by the police.

According to a report in TOI, the body of Deepa Parmar, a resident of Palakhanda, was recovered from the bed’s storage trunk. The murder probably took place on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, a cop said. Tripura Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Cuts Her Body into Two Pieces in Muslimpara; arrested.

Vijay reportedly had an illicit affair with a woman from the same village which led to fights between the couple. Haryana Double Murder: Man Kills Wife Suspecting Her Character, Strangulates to Death Eight-Year-Old Son in Kharkhoda; Surrenders.

According to reports, when Deepa was not found for 24 hours, Vijay under the influence of alcohol told his mother that he had murdered Deepa and hid her body in a bed box.

Shocked by the incident, Deepa’s relatives had called the police station at 2 am informing about the body of Deepa lying inside the bed's storage trunk. Rope marks were found around the neck of the deceased. The mattress placed on top of the bed was found burnt. The body was taken to the hospital for post-mortem.

The family also informed the sarpanch and Narwar police. When the cops arrived at the spot, they found the mattress placed on top of the bed half-burnt. The cops suspect that by burning the bed and the mattress, an attempt was made by man to burn the body as well.

The police have registered a murder case against Vijay and further investigation into the incident is underway.

This comes after a man in Tripura's West district allegedly killed his wife and cut her body into two pieces, police said. The husband identified as Kayer Miah was arrested next day and he has confessed to the crime, the police said.

