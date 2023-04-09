Sonepat, April 9: A double murder case has sent shockwaves across Haryana. A man in the Gopalpur village of Kharkhoda allegedly killed his wife with a sharp-edged weapon suspecting her character. The accused later strangulated their eight-year-old son. The child died on the spot. Both murders took place in the wee hours on Saturday.

According to a report published by The Tribune, the accused later approached the Kharkhoda police station with blood stains on his clothes and surrendered before the police. The accused informed the cops about the dead bodies at his home. Following this, police constituted a team and went to the spot. Upon reaching there, the police found the dead bodies of a woman and a child. Subsequently, the accused was arrested. The police said that the man was identified as Shamsher alias Sandeep of Gopalpur village. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife on Suspicion of Illicit Relationship, Stabs Son to Death in Shakurpur Area; Arrested.

As per the reports, the deceased woman was named Kusum while the child was identified as Ishant. According to the reports, the accused often used to doubt his wife's character which led to frequent fights between the couple. The accused used to assault her over this. On the fateful day, a fight broke out between the two over a similar issue. One thing led to another and the accused attacked the woman with a sharp object. After killing his wife, the accused murdered their son who was sleeping on the roof. Jharkhand Horror: Alcoholic Man Beats His 12th Wife to Death After She Stops Him From Drinking in Giridih, Arrested.

In a similar incident, a woman was murdered allegedly by her husband following suspicion that she was having an extramarital affair with another man, at Bahadurpura on March 11. The deceased was identified as Soni alias Anitha (40), a resident of Mailardevpally. She married Tuljappa around ten years ago. She was found dead near the Puranapul graveyard with serious injuries including burns on her body.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2023 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).