Mumbai, November 19: The Madhya Pradesh police recently arrested a man for allegedly killing a 21-year-old plantation contractor dumping his body. The Rewa police arrested the accused on Thursday for murdering a man and dumping 80 pieces of his body at Dudhmuniya forest. The shocking incident had taken place in February this year. The accused has been identified as Yunus Ansari (31).

Police officials said that another accused, Ansari's brother-in-law Sirtaj Mohammad is still absconding. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rewa superintendent of police (SP), Navneet Bhasin said, "A resident of Chhuiya village Vikas Giri, 21, a contractor of plantation of forest department, went missing in October 2021. His father filed a missing complaint." Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Son, Slits His Throat After Fight With Wife in Malad; Arrested.

The SP further added, "In February, some cattle grazers found some parts of his skeleton and his Aadhaar Card in Dudhmuniya forest and they informed the police." A few says after the incident came to light, the police recovered 80 pieces of skeleton from the forest on February 5.

SP Bhasin said that they investigated the murder case for nine months and arrested the accused. He also said that local villagers stated that Giri was seen with Ansari's sister many times. The duo were also business partners, the SP said. After the incident came to light, Ansari was interrogated many times, however, he did not confess to the crime. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Threatened, Raped by 'Rakhi Brother' in Bhopal; Case Registered.

"Police detained Ansari on November 14 and cross questioned him. In the interrogation, Ansari informed that Giri was assaulting his sister. Sirtaj and Ansari caught him red-handed at their house. They attacked him with a rod. He died on the spot. Later, they took the body in deep forest and dumped it," SP Bhasin said. Ansari has been arrested for murder under IPC.

