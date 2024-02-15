Chhindwara, February 15: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old youth who had come to meet his girlfriend to celebrate Valentine's Day on February 13 was allegedly kidnapped and subjected to physical assault by her friends in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. The young man named Anurag Jatav was held captive for eight hours in one of the accused's houses. He was later traced by the police and rescued from the spot.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, Anurag Jatav who hails from Narsinghpur's Gadarwara met the young woman from Chhindwara on social media platform and developed a friendship with her. They eventually shifted to chatting on phone and decided to meet each other on February 13. Subsequently, Jatav reached Chhindwara on the said date to commemorate Valentine's Day with her. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Tribal Man Brutally Thrashed, Forced to Pose as ‘Murga’ in Betul; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

However, the situation took a dark turn when Jatav visited Chhindwara. No sooner had he arrived at his girlfriend's hometown, than he was kidnapped by three acquaintances of the woman-- Saiju, Abhay, and Mukesh. They took him to Saiju's house and allegedly detained him till 8 pm. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 34-Year-Old Woman in Jhabua Dies After Being Beaten With Chains by Tantric as Part of Rite.

Fortunately, while in captivity Jatav got hold of one of the suspects' phone and dialled his parents and begged them to come and rescue him. Suspecting foul play, the family members informed police about the incident. Chhindwara police promptly took action and began an investigation into the matter.

The police located the youth's whereabouts using his mobile phone and subsequently reached the accused's house where Jatav was confined. Jatav was rescued by the police and was shifted to the district hospital for treatment. The Station House Officer (SHO), G.S. Uikey later informed the publication that the three suspects were sent to prison in connection with the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2024 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).