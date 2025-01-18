New Delhi, January 18: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Prayagraj on Saturday to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. The Union Minister will begin his visit by taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam and will then perform religious rituals at key sites, including Akshaya Vat, Patalpuri Temple, Saraswati Kund, and the Hanuman Temple. His visit is part of the grand religious event, which is attracting millions of devotees from across the country and the world.

This year’s Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26, drawing a massive influx of pilgrims. In addition to Rajnath Singh’s visit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to visit the Maha Kumbh on January 18. The Chief Minister will review the ongoing work and inspect the arrangements for the massive fair, including the safety measures in place for the pilgrims. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 7 Crore Pilgrims Bathed at Sangam from January 11 to 16 on Occasion of Mahakumbh.

Maha Kumbh marks its sixth day on Saturday, and a huge crowd of devotees is expected to gather along the banks of the Sangam for a sacred bath. The spiritual event is one of the largest in the world, with devotees visiting it for the auspicious 'Amrit Snan' or royal bathing festival. The first Amrit Snan took place on January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, and the second will occur on January 29, for Mauni Amavasya, followed by the third on February 3, for Basant Panchami.

To ensure the safety of millions of devotees, a dedicated team of 220 expert divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at the Sangam. The divers operate in shifts, supported by 700 boats, to maintain round-the-clock vigilance during the holy bathing rituals. Security personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, PAC, water police, and healthcare teams are also working in close coordination to ensure smooth operations throughout the event. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 2.5 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on Fourth Day of Mahakumbh.

In response to the growing number of visitors, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has upgraded its accommodation facilities. A deluxe 300-bed dormitory has been set up within the Maha Kumbh area, offering premium lodging options to both pilgrims and tourists. With these meticulous safety and accommodation measures, the Maha Kumbh Mela continues to be a spiritually significant and well-managed event.

