Mahakumbh Nagar, January 16: More than seven crore pilgrims have taken a dip at the Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers -- from January 11 to January 16 on the occasion of the Maha Kumbh Mela, according to an official statement. According to it, more than 30 lakh devotees bathed in the sacred waters on Thursday alone, seeking virtue and divine blessings. The state government had anticipated that over 45 crore people will attend the Maha Kumbh this time. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticised Government for Spending Money on Maha Kumbh Mela 2025? Fake Tweet Screenshot Goes Viral, Here's a Fact Check.

The early figure of 7 crore pilgrims in the initial days of the religious congregation strongly indicates this projection to be true, the statement said. Devotees from various states and around the world have been immersing themselves in the spiritual atmosphere of the holy confluence. The statement said that before the start of the Maha Kumbh, approximately 45 lakh people bathed in the sangam on January 11 while January 12 saw a record 65 lakh devotees. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 2.5 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on Fourth Day of Mahakumbh.

On the first day of the Maha Kumbh, a record 1.70 crore pilgrims took the holy dip and on January 14, around 3.50 crore people bathed in the Sangam. In the first two days of Mahakumbh alone, more than 5.20 crore devotees took the holy dip, it said.