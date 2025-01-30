Mahakumbh Stampede: No Vehicle Zone, VVIP Passes Cancelled; Uttar Pradesh Government's Key Changes After Stampede in Prayagraj

At least 30 died and 60 others sustained injuries in the stampede on Wednesday as crores of devotees descended in the Mela area for a holy dip on the Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Kumbh Mela. The government has said that the stampede was triggered by devotees pushing against barricades in an attempt to reach the Sangam nose area.

News IANS| Jan 30, 2025 11:25 AM IST
A+
A-
Mahakumbh Stampede: No Vehicle Zone, VVIP Passes Cancelled; Uttar Pradesh Government's Key Changes After Stampede in Prayagraj
Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Photo Credits: IANS)

Prayagraj, January 30: The Uttar Pradesh government has invoked strict measures in Prayagraj a day after a stampede took place in the Maha Kumbh Mela. At least 30 died and 60 others sustained injuries in the stampede on Wednesday as crores of devotees descended in the Mela area for a holy dip on the Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Kumbh Mela. The government has said that the stampede was triggered by devotees pushing against barricades in an attempt to reach the Sangam nose area.

Following the tragedy, the state government decided on five key changes which have been put into effect by the administration. The changes implemented by the administration are: Complete no-vehicle zone: Entry of all types of vehicles is strictly prohibited in the Maha Kumbh fair area. Mahakumbh Stampede: 30 Killed, 60 Injured During Tragedy on ‘Mauni Amavasya’ in Prayagraj, Says Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna.

VVIP passes cancelled: No special passes will allow vehicle entry, eliminating any exceptions. One-way routes implemented: A one-way traffic system has been enforced to streamline the movement of devotees. Vehicle entry restricted: Vehicles arriving from neighbouring districts of Prayagraj are being stopped at district borders to reduce congestion. Strict restrictions until February 4: Entry of four-wheelers into the city is completely banned until this date to maintain order.

To further strengthen crowd management efforts, IAS officers Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Goswami have been directed to reach Prayagraj immediately. Both bureaucrats played a key role in successfully managing the 2019 Ardh Kumbh along with Vijay Kiran. During that event, Bhanu Goswami served as the District Magistrate and Vice Chairman of the Kumbh Mela Authority, while Ashish Goyal was the Commissioner of Allahabad, overseeing the management. Mahakumbh Stampede: Yogi Adityanath Orders Judicial Inquiry To Look Into Reasons That Led to Stampede in Maha Kumbh in Which 30 Devotees Died (Watch Video).

Additionally, five special secretary-rank officers with previous experience in handling large-scale events have been assigned to assist with Maha Kumbh operations. After the tragedy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued multiple guidelines focusing on crowd control, traffic management, and inter-departmental coordination.

He ordered a review of the Maha Kumbh arrangements by the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP). The ADG and the District Magistrate of Prayagraj have been directed to ensure a safe and smooth departure of all devotees from the city.

In a late-night video conference, CM Yogi addressed senior police officers and officials from multiple districts. He instructed them to coordinate closely with rail authorities. The Transport Corporation has been directed to deploy additional buses to accommodate the rush.

He said the crowd pressure should not build up anywhere and there should be no traffic or people jams on the roads. Street vendors currently occupying roads should be relocated to empty areas to prevent traffic disruptions. The CM also stressed that visitors to the Mela should not face unnecessary restrictions while moving through the fairgrounds.

On Wednesday, the state government announced a three-member judicial commission to investigate the causes of the stampede. The panel comprises Justice Harsh Kumar, former Director General V.K. Gupta, and retired IAS officer V.K. Singh. The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of those who died.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2025 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Maha Kumbh Maha Kumbh 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Maha Kumbh Stampede Mahakumbh Mahakumbh 2025 Mahakumbh Mela Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Mahakumbh Stampede Mahakumbh Tragedy Mauni Amavasya Prayagraj Stampede in Kumbh Mela 2025 Stampede in Maha Kumbh Mela Stampede. Mahakumbh Uttar Pradesh
You might also like
India
  • News

    • Mahakumbh Stampede: No Vehicle Zone, VVIP Passes Cancelled; Uttar Pradesh Government's Key Changes After Stampede in Prayagraj

    At least 30 died and 60 others sustained injuries in the stampede on Wednesday as crores of devotees descended in the Mela area for a holy dip on the Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Kumbh Mela. The government has said that the stampede was triggered by devotees pushing against barricades in an attempt to reach the Sangam nose area.

    News IANS| Jan 30, 2025 11:25 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Mahakumbh Stampede: No Vehicle Zone, VVIP Passes Cancelled; Uttar Pradesh Government's Key Changes After Stampede in Prayagraj
    Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Photo Credits: IANS)

    Prayagraj, January 30: The Uttar Pradesh government has invoked strict measures in Prayagraj a day after a stampede took place in the Maha Kumbh Mela. At least 30 died and 60 others sustained injuries in the stampede on Wednesday as crores of devotees descended in the Mela area for a holy dip on the Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Kumbh Mela. The government has said that the stampede was triggered by devotees pushing against barricades in an attempt to reach the Sangam nose area.

    Following the tragedy, the state government decided on five key changes which have been put into effect by the administration. The changes implemented by the administration are: Complete no-vehicle zone: Entry of all types of vehicles is strictly prohibited in the Maha Kumbh fair area. Mahakumbh Stampede: 30 Killed, 60 Injured During Tragedy on ‘Mauni Amavasya’ in Prayagraj, Says Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna.

    VVIP passes cancelled: No special passes will allow vehicle entry, eliminating any exceptions. One-way routes implemented: A one-way traffic system has been enforced to streamline the movement of devotees. Vehicle entry restricted: Vehicles arriving from neighbouring districts of Prayagraj are being stopped at district borders to reduce congestion. Strict restrictions until February 4: Entry of four-wheelers into the city is completely banned until this date to maintain order.

    To further strengthen crowd management efforts, IAS officers Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Goswami have been directed to reach Prayagraj immediately. Both bureaucrats played a key role in successfully managing the 2019 Ardh Kumbh along with Vijay Kiran. During that event, Bhanu Goswami served as the District Magistrate and Vice Chairman of the Kumbh Mela Authority, while Ashish Goyal was the Commissioner of Allahabad, overseeing the management. Mahakumbh Stampede: Yogi Adityanath Orders Judicial Inquiry To Look Into Reasons That Led to Stampede in Maha Kumbh in Which 30 Devotees Died (Watch Video).

    Additionally, five special secretary-rank officers with previous experience in handling large-scale events have been assigned to assist with Maha Kumbh operations. After the tragedy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued multiple guidelines focusing on crowd control, traffic management, and inter-departmental coordination.

    He ordered a review of the Maha Kumbh arrangements by the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP). The ADG and the District Magistrate of Prayagraj have been directed to ensure a safe and smooth departure of all devotees from the city.

    In a late-night video conference, CM Yogi addressed senior police officers and officials from multiple districts. He instructed them to coordinate closely with rail authorities. The Transport Corporation has been directed to deploy additional buses to accommodate the rush.

    He said the crowd pressure should not build up anywhere and there should be no traffic or people jams on the roads. Street vendors currently occupying roads should be relocated to empty areas to prevent traffic disruptions. The CM also stressed that visitors to the Mela should not face unnecessary restrictions while moving through the fairgrounds.

    On Wednesday, the state government announced a three-member judicial commission to investigate the causes of the stampede. The panel comprises Justice Harsh Kumar, former Director General V.K. Gupta, and retired IAS officer V.K. Singh. The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of those who died.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2025 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Maha Kumbh Maha Kumbh 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Maha Kumbh Stampede Mahakumbh Mahakumbh 2025 Mahakumbh Mela Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Mahakumbh Stampede Mahakumbh Tragedy Mauni Amavasya Prayagraj Stampede in Kumbh Mela 2025 Stampede in Maha Kumbh Mela Stampede. Mahakumbh Uttar Pradesh
    You might also like
    Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Elderly Couple Jumps Before Train in Azamgarh After Dispute With Son and Daughter-in-Law
    News

    Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Elderly Couple Jumps Before Train in Azamgarh After Dispute With Son and Daughter-in-Law
    Mahakumbh Stampede: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani ‘Deeply Saddened’ Over Maha Kumbh Mela Tragedy, Assures Assistance to Affected Families
    News

    Mahakumbh Stampede: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani ‘Deeply Saddened’ Over Maha Kumbh Mela Tragedy, Assures Assistance to Affected Families
    Mahakumbh Stampede: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Condoles Deaths in Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela, Indirectly Hints at Lack of ‘Planning and Care’ Behind Tragedy
    News

    Mahakumbh Stampede: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Condoles Deaths in Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela, Indirectly Hints at Lack of ‘Planning and Care’ Behind Tragedy
    Maha Kumbh Mela 2025">Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Maha Kumbh Stampede Mahakumbh Mahakumbh 2025 Mahakumbh Mela Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Mahakumbh Stampede Mahakumbh Tragedy Mauni Amavasya Prayagraj Stampede in Kumbh Mela 2025 Stampede in Maha Kumbh Mela Stampede. Mahakumbh Uttar Pradesh
    You might also like
    Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Elderly Couple Jumps Before Train in Azamgarh After Dispute With Son and Daughter-in-Law
    News

    Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Elderly Couple Jumps Before Train in Azamgarh After Dispute With Son and Daughter-in-Law
    Mahakumbh Stampede: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani ‘Deeply Saddened’ Over Maha Kumbh Mela Tragedy, Assures Assistance to Affected Families
    News

    Mahakumbh Stampede: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani ‘Deeply Saddened’ Over Maha Kumbh Mela Tragedy, Assures Assistance to Affected Families
    Mahakumbh Stampede: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Condoles Deaths in Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela, Indirectly Hints at Lack of ‘Planning and Care’ Behind Tragedy
    News

    Mahakumbh Stampede: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Condoles Deaths in Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela, Indirectly Hints at Lack of ‘Planning and Care’ Behind Tragedy
    Mahakumbh Stampede: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Adityanath Government Over Stampede at Maha Kumbh, Says ‘Management Should Be Handed Over to Army’
    News

    Mahakumbh Stampede: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Adityanath Government Over Stampede at Maha Kumbh, Says ‘Management Should Be Handed Over to Army’

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona vs Atalanta
    100K+ searches
    Brest vs Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    Man City vs Club Brugge
    50K+ searches
    Federal Reserve interest rates
    10K+ searches
    Liverpool
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona vs Atalanta
    100K+ searches
    Brest vs Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    Man City vs Club Brugge
    50K+ searches
    Federal Reserve interest rates
    10K+ searches
    Liverpool
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot