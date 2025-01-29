A tragic incident occurred during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, as 30 people lost their lives and 60 were injured in a stampede that took place between 1:00 AM and 2:00 AM today. According to Vaibhav Krishna, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Mahakumbh, 25 of the deceased have been identified so far, and the authorities are currently in the process of identifying the remaining five victims. The stampede took place as large crowds gathered during the early morning hours for a holy dip at the Sangam, one of the most significant sites of the Kumbh Mela. Mahakumbh Stampede: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani ‘Deeply Saddened’ Over Maha Kumbh Mela Tragedy, Assures Assistance to Affected Families.

30 Killed, 60 Injured During Tragedy on ‘Mauni Amavasya’ in Prayagraj

30 dead in Maha Kumbh stampede, 60 injured: DIG Vaibhav Krishna — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2025

Prayagraj, UP: 30 people have lost their lives in the Maha Kumbh stampede that took place between 1-2 AM. 25 people have been identified and the identification of the remaining 5 is being done: DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna pic.twitter.com/9CqHORT0wt — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025

