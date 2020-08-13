Lucknow, August 13: Ram Janmabhoomi trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus. He was on stage with PM for temple ceremony in Ayodhya last week. According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, Yogi Adityanath inquired about Gopaldas's health status soon after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Chief Ministers' Office informed that Adityanath has spoken to DM of Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital.

On August 5, the Prime Minister unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone of the temple. He also released a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’ in Ayodhya. Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers to Ram Lalla, Performs 'Sashtang Pranam' at Ram Janmabhoomi Site.

Here's the tweet:

CM has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nitya Gopaldas (in file pic) who has tested COVID19 positive. He has spoken to DM Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital: Chief Ministers' Office pic.twitter.com/w3T8LN9Afz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2020

The Prime Minister was among the 175 people present at the ceremony. He shared the stage with just four other people — RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. At the event, PM Modi began his speech with Jai Siya Ram chant and said that a grand temple will now be built for Ram Lalla deity who had been living under a tent for many years. "Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today," he said.

