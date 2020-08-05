Ayodhya, August 5: Ahead of taking part in the groundbreaking foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his prayers to Ram Lalla and performed 'sashtang pranam' at Ram Janmabhoomi site.

The Indian Premier was seen doing prostration ahead of participating in the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of Ram Temple and paying his respect to Lord Lalla. He also offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of ‘Bhumi Pujan’ of Ram Temple. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live News Updates From Ayodhya.

Here's the video of PM Modi performing 'sashtang pranam':

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla, performs 'sashtang pranam' (prostration) at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/G6aNfMTsLC — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Following this, PM Modi planted a Parijat sapling which is considered a divine plant according to Hindu traditions. Earlier, the Premier was also presented with a headgear -- silver mukut, and a stole by the head priest of 10th-century Hanuman Garhi Temple Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj. PM Narendra Modi to be Guarded by 150 COVID-19 Recovered UP Police Personnel in Ayodhya During Rem Temple Bhumi Pujan Event.

For the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has invited 175 guests, which includes 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions. The trust has mentioned that all the attendees of the event must be COVID-19 negative.

