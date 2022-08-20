Mumbai, August 20: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a man from Shirdi on Saturday in connection an improvised explosive device (IED) planted under the vehicle of an officer of the Punjab police, an official said.

In a joint operation with the Punjab police, the ATS conducted a search in Shirdi town of Ahmednagar district and apprehended the accused, identified as Rajendra, in the early hours of the day, he said. Mumbai Cops Get Threat of ‘26/11-Style’ Attacks Ostensibly From Pakistan.

The arrested accused has been handed over to the team from the Punjab police, the official said. Earlier this week, the Punjab police had arrested two people from Delhi in connection with the IED found hidden under the SUV of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh at Ranjit Avenue locality of Amritsar. The Punjab police had sent teams to different states to nab the suspects involved in the crime.