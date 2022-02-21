Mumbai, February 21: In a shocking incident that occurred on Sunday, an autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and abusing a nurse while ferrying her in the vehicle. The nurse had noted down the vehicle's registration number, which helped the cops to track down the driver.

As per the report published in Times of India, the incident occurred on February 17 in Andheri. A 24-year-old nurse, after completing her night shift at the hospital, headed over to the bus-stop to wait for a bus. According to police, Dinesh Chaurasiya approached her and offered to drop her off at Andheri railway station. He said he could drop her at a share-auto rate, which she agreed to. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 2 Held for Kidnap, Rape and Murder of 6-Year-Old Minor Girl in Awagarh.

Instead of taking her to the railway station in Andheri, Chaurasiya drove to an isolated spot on Gulmohar Road in Juhu. He stopped the vehicle and flashed at her, but she raised an alarm. He left her and fled with the vehicle. The accused has been charged under relevant sections of Indian penal code (IPC), and will be presented before the magistrate within the next 24 hours, said police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2022 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).